Ansarullah Political Bureau condemns heinous crime against displaced people in Khadija School

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah on Saturday condemned the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people in Gaza, highlighting the recent massacre at Khadija School in Deir al-Balah, which resulted in nearly 40 martyrs and over 120 wounded, most of whom were children and women.

In a statement, the Political Bureau emphasized that the United States is a direct partner and the primary party responsible for this atrocity and the preceding ten months of genocidal crimes, all occurring amidst Arab and international failure and the silence of international organizations tasked with pursuing and prosecuting war criminals and child killers.

The statement noted that this particular crime followed blatant applause in the US Congress, which supported and blessed the actions of Prime Minister Netanyahu and all the genocidal acts committed by the Zionist entity in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Bureau remarked, “The Zionist enemy continues to commit egregious crimes, bolstered by American support and encouragement, along with the absurd applause for the lies and fabrications of the leaders of the temporary entity. This persistence in killing and criminality cannot obscure the truth of its military defeat in the face of the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance.”

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah pointed out that this Zionist-American brutality, which reflects the true nature of the colonial West and the shared bloody history between America and Israel, is being met by the axis of jihad and resistance with a humanitarian liberation project that will not submit or compromise, and will continue to support the Palestinian people, defend their justice, and uphold their legitimate rights to independence and self-determination.

Furthermore, the Bureau stressed that the Yemeni Armed Forces are committed to continuing their support operations and military escalation, both at sea and deep within the enemy entity, which will not experience security until it ceases its crimes and aggression against Gaza and completely lifts the siege on its oppressed people.

resource : Saba