Yemeni Foreign Ministry condemns global silence on Zionist war crimes in Gaza

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry condemned the continued international and regional disregard for the acts of genocide and war crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against the besieged Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry condemned the horrific massacre committed by the Zionist enemy against the displaced in the Al-Sayyida Khadija school in the Deir Al-Balah area in the center of the Gaza Strip, in which more than 36 martyrs and more than 100 wounded fell.

It stressed that the Zionist arrogance, supported by the United States and the West, will not stop at the borders of the occupied Palestinian territories but will have serious repercussions on international peace and security, including threatening the security of the systems supporting the Zionist entity.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated its call on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and stop the blind support for the Zionist entity, stressing that this support provided by the US and UK threatens the international legal system and the survival of the United Nations.

At the end of the statement, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry reiterated the centrality of the Palestinian cause, calling on the Arab and Islamic governments that are normalizing or considering normalization with the Zionist entity to review their position and stand with the demands of their peoples to achieve a just solution to the Palestinian issue and establish the Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.