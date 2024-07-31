Hamas announces the martyrdom of its political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in a Zionist raid in Tehran

In a treacherous Zionist raid, the Zionist enemy assassinated the head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, at dawn on Wednesday.

The Hamas movement announced in a statement the assassination of the head of its political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, saying that the head of the movement “died as a result of a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran”, stressing that the assassination will not go unanswered.

The assassination of Commander Haniyeh came during a visit he made to Tehran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, and after a meeting with the Leader of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and hours after an attack on the southern suburb of Beirut that led to the martyrdom and injury of civilians, and the enemy announced that it was an attempt to assassinate one of the leaders of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon.

This cowardly assassination crime has received widespread Palestinian, Arab and international condemnation, while the movement confirms that it is waging an open war and that assassinating Haniyeh will not achieve its goals.. while Zionist parties welcomed this operation