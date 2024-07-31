Yemeni Scholars Association: The martyrdom of leader Ismail Haniyeh will only increase the resistance’s strength, steadfastness and resilience on the path to Jerusalem

Yemeni Scholars Association condemned the unjust and brutal Zionist aggression on the southern suburbs of Lebanon.

The association announced in a statement – received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) – its solidarity and support for Hezbollah, its leadership , mujahideen, and the Lebanese people.

It pointed out that this aggression would not have happened without the American green light and the approval of the American administration, which supports all the crimes, massacres, and fascism of the illegitimate and temporary entity, which is hastening its demise with such crimes and massacres against defenseless citizens in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Yemeni Scholars Association also stressed the importance and necessity of strengthening the unity of the arenas and support fronts, strengthening the options of response and deterrence for the axis of jihad , resistance, intensifying cooperation, escalation operations to punish the Zionist enemy and strike it deeply until it calms down and stops its arrogance.

The association expressed its support for any strikes or American bases targeting , battleships or ships; since America is the partner, supporter and backer of the usurping entity.

It called on the free people of the nation and its mujahideen to mobilize and prepare in all fields of escalation , confrontation, and to confront the trumpets of hypocrisy and discouragement revolving in the orbit of the Zionist discourse , adopting its satanic orientations and justifications.