Ansar Allah political bureau :Assassination of Leader Haniyeh is a terrorist crime reflects the enemy’s failure in the war

The political bureau of Ansar Allah condemned in the strongest terms the Zionist aggression on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut and deliberately targeted civilians and civilian facilities.

The political bureau confirmed in a statement received by Saba that this terrorist attack is a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Lebanon and international humanitarian law.

It pointed out that this dangerous transgression comes after the return of the war criminal “Netanyahu” from his recent visit to the White House, and the brazen and absurd applause party within the US Congress in support of the crimes of genocide committed by the Zionist entity in occupied Palestine, which makes the American a full partner in this crime.

The political bureau of Ansar Allah also affirmed solidarity with Lebanon and its resistance in the face of Zionist arrogance. It praised the great role of the Allah Party in supporting the Palestinian people and triumphing over their grievances, at a time when the Arabic regimes abandoned their role and responsibility in defending the Palestinian people and confronting the crimes of Israeli aggression.

It extended his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, praying to Almighty God for the speedy recovery of the wounded. Renewing the covenant with Palestine and its people.

The political bureau of Ansar Allah also reiterated that the support and support of the Yemeni people and their armed forces will not stop until the aggression and Zionist in Gaza stop.