Hamas calls for declaring August 3 as world Gaza support day

The head of the Political Bureau of Hamas resistance movement has declared next Saturday, August 3, as a “national and international day in support of Gaza and Palestinian prisoners” in Israeli jails.

Ismail Haniyeh made the announcement in a Sunday statement, calling for “massive participation” in marches and demonstrations to demand a halt to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and an end to the abuse of “heroic Palestinian prisoners” being held in Israeli jails.

He added that the call comes “in light of the ongoing genocide waged by the Nazi Zionist occupation against our people in the Gaza Strip for the tenth consecutive month,” and “the unprecedented rise in the number of martyred prisoners inside the occupation’s prisons and detention centers.”

Haniyeh noted that Palestinian abductees in “Israel’s Guantanamo” are subjected to various kinds of maltreatment and torture, including “psychological and physical torture, slow killing, deprivation of treatment, food and medicine … and field executions.”

The head of Hamas Political Bureau also slammed “international silence and incapacity to stop this aggressive war against our people and prisoners,” as well as the United States’ unbridled support for “and full partnership” in this aggression.

Haniyeh stated that global human rights and humanitarian institutions have failed to fulfill their responsibilities in supporting the people of Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in “the Zionist enemy’s prisons.”

His statement came after Palestinian authorities said on Sunday that Israel’s long-standing mistreatment and the use of torture against Palestinian abductees have reached a “crisis point,” citing reports of severe beatings and systematic starvation in the regime’s detention center in the occupied West Bank.

Source: Press TV