Hamas calls for absentee funeral prayers, mass protests in response to the assassination of Haniyeh

The Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” has called for absentee funeral prayers for the late leader Ismail Haniyeh, to be held tomorrow after Friday prayers in all mosques. The call, made on Thursday, is a gesture of loyalty to Haniyeh, his message, and the martyrs.

The Palestinian Information Center reports that Hamas has urged people to express overwhelming anger against the assassination and the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The movement is calling for intense marches from every mosque to condemn the assassination and the war against Palestinians, defending their land, al-Quds, and al-Aqsa Mosque.

Additionally, Hamas is urging the revolutionary Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank to observe Friday as a day of intense protest against the “criminal Zionist enemy” and its settlers, emphasizing their resistance to the occupation’s efforts to undermine the Palestinian cause.