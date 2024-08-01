Revolution Leader: Changes will bring what will hurt Israeli enemy

The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, confirmed that the changes will bring what will hurt the Israeli enemy and the gloaters and will disgrace them all.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi said in a speech this evening about the latest developments and events, “Out of loyalty to the martyr Ismail Haniyeh and the martyrs, we will continue the journey with determination and seriousness, with confidence in Allah’s victory.

He added, “The positions on these crimes regarding the axis of Jerusalem, Jihad and Resistance are clear, and a military response is necessary to these crimes, which are dangerous and insolent.”

He pointed out that there are clear and declared positions regarding the Islamic Republic, as is the case with the rest of the axis, and work is underway to achieve this.

The Leader of the Revolution called on the Yemeni people to participate in a massive million-man march tomorrow, Friday, in the capital Sana’a and other governorates to continue their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He continued, “The popular presence and interaction are supposed to be broad and at the level of these important, dangerous and major developments in various activities, including marches and demonstrations.

He pointed out that it is important to have a large presence in Friday demonstrations and to move in activities supporting Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, in response to the call of the great martyr leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi resumed talking about developments and events, especially the assassination of the head of the political bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh by the Zionist enemy.. adding, “We have not heard or known of any position from the Arab League that includes an explicit condemnation of these heinous crimes, and some Arab regimes issued urgent statements strongly condemning the scratching of Trump’s ear, while they did not issue a condemnation of the crime against leaders of this nation.”

He said, “The media of some Arab countries appeared gloating and celebrating and presenting the assassination of leaders of the nation as a victory for the Israelis.

He added, “What the Jews have been doing for 10 months in their aggression against Gaza is evidence of the reality and brutal tendencies of the Israeli enemy.

The Leader of the Revolution referred to the fact that there are intensive and major efforts to try to contain the reaction to the targeting of the nation’s martyr Ismail Haniyeh and the great leader Fouad Shukr to protect the Israelis, through the Europeans’ attempt to put political and diplomatic pressure on Iran so that its response would be “symbolic.”

He reiterated that the solution for the nation is Jihad (mobilize) in the way of Allah, as it is the only legitimate option.

He continued, “We should not rely on international institutions, as there can be no result, no fruit, no deterrence, and no stopping of crimes.”

The Leader stressed that the position is one of action to repel the enemies of God, their evil, their crimes, their tyranny, their aggression, and their corruption.

The Leader of the Revolution stressed that the future of the nation depends on jihad in the way of Allah, and the conflict with the Israeli enemy is inevitable.”

He pointed out that it is a great honor and great virtue for a person to succeed in moving in the way of Allah in this exceptional stage.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi pointed out that the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Zayd bin Ali, peace be upon them, coincided this year with the continuation of the aggression against the Palestinian people, and the crime of the enemy targeting the martyr of the nation, Al-Aqsa, and Palestine, the great and unique Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh.

He explained that the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Zayd also coincided with the targeting of the Mujahid and great leader in Hezbollah, Sayyed Fouad Ali Shukr.

He said, “Congratulations to the martyr Ismail Haniyeh on his martyrdom, blessed end, and great victory after a great legacy of Jihad.”

The Leader of the Revolution extended his deepest condolences to the family of the martyr Haniyeh, who offered many martyrs, and to Hamas, all resistance factions, and the Palestinian people.

He expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the dear martyrs and the resistance in Iraq, who were killed as a result of an American aggression against them.

Al-Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi pointed out that Hezbollah was not weakened by the targeting of its leaders, but rather the determination was greater and the achievements were made more and more.

He continued, “The crimes of the Israeli enemy are met by the growth of the Jihad fronts and the development of performance.”

He stated that Ismail Haniyeh was targeted while he was a guest in Iran among delegations from more than 80 countries to attend the ceremony of the Iranian president taking the constitutional oath, considering the crime of assassinating the leader Haniyeh a blatant and clear violation of all norms and sanctities.

The Leader of the Revolution stated that the crime of targeting Haniyeh exposed the Europeans and some Arab countries with their position that did not even reach the level of condemnation.

He stressed that the level of escalation and continuation of the crime is linked to the visit of the criminal Netanyahu to America, and coincided with American movements in the Gulf and the Mediterranean.

He went on to say, “The American gives the enemy the opportunity to do whatever he wants and wants, then he says that he does not want escalation and wants self-restraint, and warns, threatens and intimidates in this context.”

