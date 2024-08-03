Caretaker PM offers condolences for Ismail Haniyeh’s martyrdom

Caretaker Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh Bin Habtoor on Saturday visited Hamas office in Sana’a to offer condolences on the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hussein Maqbouli, Dr. Bin Habtoor expressed deep sympathy to the Acting Head of the Hamas Office in Yemen, Moadh Abu Shamala, and other resistance representatives.

Dr. Bin Habtoor highlighted Haniyeh’s role as a symbol of resistance and his steadfastness against the Israeli regime, particularly following the recent escalation in Gaza.

He reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and alleviating the suffering in Gaza.

In response, Abu Shamala, Baraka, and Khalifa thanked Dr. Bin Habtoor for the supportive visit, emphasizing that Haniyeh’s assassination has only strengthened the resistance’s resolve.

They praised Yemen’s ongoing support and prayed for the protection and victory of both Yemen and Palestine.

