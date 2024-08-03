Day 302 of Israeli aggression on Gaza: 39,550 killed, 91,280 injured

On day 302 of the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against the people of Palestine, killing 31 and injuring 62 others in 24 hours only.

This brings the total number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7 to 39,550, in addition to 91,280 injuries, according to the daily report released by the Gaza Ministry of Health.

A number of victims are trapped beneath the rubble, while rescue and civil defense teams remain unable to reach them.