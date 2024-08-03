Five Palestinians killed in Zionist drone strike on vehicle north of Tulkarm

Five Palestinian young men were killed on Saturday due to a Zionist drone strike targeted a Palestinian vehicle on the Zeita-Attil Road, northeast of the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, the Palestine Official News Agency Wafa reported, citing medical sources.

According to the sources, five martyrs arrived at the Martyr Thabet Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarm, completely charred, with one of them identified as martyr Haitham Nour El-Din Bleidi (25 years old) from the Tulkarm refugee camp.

The Israeli drone fired two missiles at the vehicle carrying the five young men, leading to their martyrdom and the complete incineration of the vehicle and its occupants.

Following the attack, Israeli occupation forces raided the site, surrounded the area, and prevented citizens from approaching the vehicle. However, emergency crews and local residents managed to retrieve the martyrs and transport them to the hospital.

The national and local factions in the governorate mourned the martyrs, declared a general strike, and observed mourning for their souls.

They condemned the cold-blooded assassination as a crime and held the Israeli occupation and the international community responsible.