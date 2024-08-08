Armed Forces announce targeting of US ship and two destroyers

Truimphing for the oppression of the Palestinian people and their mujahideen, and in response to the American-British aggression against our country.

The missile, the UAVs and the naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out – with the help of Allah Almighty – a joint military operation targeting the ship (Contship Ono) in the Red Sea with a number of ballistic missiles and drones, and thanks to Allah the hit was accurate.

The ship was targeted owing to the violation of ban decision of access to the ports of occupied Palestine by the company that owns the ship.

The Air Force has as well carried out a specific military operation targeting the American destroyer “Cole” in the Gulf of Aden with a number of drones, and thanks to Allah the operation achieved its goals successfully.

The naval forces carried out a specific military operation targeting the American destroyer “Laboon” with a number of ballistic missiles.

The targeting of the two American destroyers took place while they were crossing the Yemeni Armed Forces’ operations zone heading towards the northern Red Sea, within the continues American military protection that is being provided to the Israeli enemy.

As a result of the operations the two destroyers have completely failed to confront the missiles and drones, and the success of the drones and missiles to achieve their goals, thanks be to Allah.

The Yemeni Armed Forces consider all US military movements in the naval operations area as a supportive actions for the Israeli enemy and as a hostile activities, and will not hesitate, with the help of Allah Almighty, to deter those actions with all available means.

The Yemeni Armed Forces call on all the peoples of our Arab and Islamic nation to stand in solidarity with Palestine, Gaza and the martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh, by taking practical actions to reject the US military movements and reject all forms of support for the Israeli enemy.

The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces within the battle of the promised conquest and the holy jihad will continue until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best Disposer of affairs, the best helper and the best Supporter

Long live Yemen, free, honorable and independent

And victory belongs to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation

Sana’a,

Safar 3, 1446 AH

August 7, 2024 AD

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces