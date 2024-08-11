UNRWA: Over 75,000 Palestinians in Gaza displaced in last few days

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), reported today that over 75,000 Palestinians have been displaced in the southwestern region of Gaza in recent days.

In a post on X, Lazzarini stated that the mass displacement of the Palestinian people continues unabated. He further explained that recent events have forced over 75,000 people to flee their homes in southwestern Gaza, adding that additional Israeli evacuation orders were issued last night, compelling even more residents to relocate.

The UNRWA Commissioner described the dire conditions faced by the displaced, many of whom can only carry their children or a single small bag containing their entire lives.

He pointed out that these newly displaced individuals are seeking refuge in overcrowded shelters without specific destinations, having lost everything and requiring all forms of assistance.

In a related development, Israeli occupation forces have expanded their forcible evacuation orders this morning to areas in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Residents and displaced persons in the Hamed City neighborhood, north of Khan Younis, have been instructed to evacuate immediately.