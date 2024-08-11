Sanaa Condemns Israeli Entity’s Massacre At School Housing Displaced People In Gaza Strip

The Sanaa government’s Foreign Affairs Ministry strongly condemned on Saturday Israeli bullying, military aggression, and a horrific massacre targeting worshipers at Al-Tabaeen School, which shelters displaced people in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

The Ministry stated in a statement that the massacre, which claimed the lives of more than a hundred civilians and injured dozens, most of whom were women and children, confirms once again the Israeli enemy’s violation of international law and all international norms and its disregard for the international legal system.

It warned that the reaction to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the targeting of the resistance leaders would not stop at the borders of the Palestinian and Lebanese territories but would have serious repercussions on international peace and security, including threatening the security of the regimes supporting the Zionist entity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Arab and Islamic countries that normalized and those seeking normalization with the Israeli enemy to review their position and not ignore the position of their people who refuse to establish relations with the Israeli enemy.

The ministry renewed its call on the international community, especially America, as a permanent member of the Security Council, to carry out its responsibilities under the United Nations Charter, and to stop its blind and unlimited support for the Zionist entity.

It also called on the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to bear responsibility in defending member states against the expansion of Israeli aggression.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs concluded its statement by emphasizing the position of the Republic of Yemen in support of all available means to preserve the rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of its independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.