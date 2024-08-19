Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 40,139 Palestinians

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression since October 7 had risen to 40,139 martyrs, in addition to 92,743 wounded.

The ministry said in its daily statistical report, “The Israeli occupation committed three massacres against families in Gaza, which claimed the lives of 40 and injured 134 others during the past 24 hours.”

A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them, according to the report.

For its part, the government media office in Gaza indicated that the number of journalist martyrs had risen to 169 after the martyrdom of journalist Ibrahim Marwan Muhareb, who works as a journalist and correspondent with several media outlets.