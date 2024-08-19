Devastating impact of US-Saudi aggression on Hajjah Electricity

The electricity sector in Hajjah Governorate has endured severe damage due to the brutal US-Saudi aggression against Yemen over the past nine years.

This sector has suffered cumulative financial and economic losses due to the direct targeting of facilities and infrastructure aimed at disrupting public services or as a result of service interruptions since the start of this brutal and unjust aggression.

The direct damage sustained by the electricity sector in the governorate highlights the utter disregard for ethics and the arrogance that accompanies the forces of global dominance and tyranny, led by America and its allies, against the Yemeni people.

The US-Saudi aggression has deliberately destroyed the infrastructure of the electricity sector, including power plants, control buildings, generation units, modern equipment, generators, engines, and the electrical grid, along with poles in Haradh and Midi, resulting in complete devastation.

The aggression also directly targeted control and generation stations, substations, projects, warehouses, and more, including transmission lines, transformers, distribution networks, and related equipment.

A report issued by the Hajjah Electricity Authority revealed the direct damage to the Haradh, Midi, and Abs power stations, which were the most affected, as well as the economic losses resulting from this aggression from its beginning to the present day.

According to the report, the direct damage caused by the aggression to the power generation and transmission stations, substations, projects, warehouses, and other facilities, including transmission lines, transformers, distribution networks, and accessories, is estimated at 3 billion, 636 million, 973 thousand, and 670 Yemeni riyals.

The cumulative economic and financial losses due to the service disruption and the interruption of electricity delivery to citizens over nine years of aggression amounted to 4 billion, 207 million, 52 thousand, and 560 riyals.

Haradh Power Plant

The report detailed the destruction of the control building, power plant, and storage facilities at the Haradh Power Plant, causing damage to three SKL generating units with capacities of 1500 KVA, 1000 KW, and 2 MW, as well as two MTU generating units, each with a capacity of 1000 KVA.

The report also noted that the airstrikes destroyed two Mitsubishi generating units with a capacity of 1000 KW each, a Caterpillar CAT generating unit with a capacity of 1000 KVA, and two MTU generator engines.

Among the direct damages at the Haradh Power Plant was the destruction of four main diesel storage tanks, each with a capacity of 60,000 liters, two ground diesel storage tanks, 45,000 liters, and 356 types of spare parts and materials stored in the warehouses.

The aggression also destroyed two 0.4/11 kV transformers, each with a capacity of 1500 KVA, 11 kV transmission networks and lines of various sizes with a total length of 20 km, 0.4 kV distribution networks of various sizes with a total length of 40 km, distribution panels, as well as energy meters and service cables.

The report from the Hajjah Electricity Authority stated that the cost to rehabilitate the damage caused by the aggression at the Haradh Power Plant is estimated at 2 billion, 972 million, 304 thousand, and 628 riyals.

The economic and financial losses resulting from the halt in electricity generation and service to citizens since the targeting date of August 26, 2016, amount to 2 billion, 338 million, 944 thousand, and 660 riyals, with an annual loss of 259 million, 882 thousand, and 740 riyals.

Medi Power Plant

The report also revealed that the US-Saudi aggression destroyed at the Midi Power Plant two Caterpillar CAT generating units, each with a capacity of 1020 KVA, Yanmar generating units with a capacity of 280 KW, Avico units with a capacity of 360 KW, and a Cummins unit with a capacity of 1100 KVA.

According to the report, the aggression destroyed two main diesel tanks, each with a capacity of 40,000 liters, 47 types of spare parts, materials, and stored fuel in the plant’s warehouses, as well as the control building, power plant, and storage facilities.

The aggression also destroyed two 0.4/11 kV transformers, each with a capacity of 1115 KVA, 11 kV transmission networks and lines of various sizes with a total length of 12 km, 0.4 kV distribution networks of various sizes with a total length of 20 km, distribution panels, as well as energy meters and service cables.

The cost to rehabilitate the direct damages caused by the aggression at the Midi Power Plant amounts to 664 million, 669 thousand, and 42 riyals, including 62 million, 46 thousand, and 165 riyals for 47 types of spare parts, materials, and stored fuel in the plant’s warehouses.

The economic and financial losses resulting from the halt in electricity generation and service to citizens over nine years amounted to 730 million, 360 thousand, and 800 riyals, with an annual loss of 81 million, 151 thousand, and 200 riyals.

Abs Power Plant

The report added that although the Abs Power Plant was not directly attacked, the halt in electricity generation and service to citizens due to the aggression resulted in financial and economic losses from the beginning of the aggression on Yemen until the restoration of service at the end of 2019.

The economic and financial losses due to the halt in electricity generation over five years amounted to 1 billion, 137 million, 747 thousand, and 100 riyals, with an annual average of 227 million, 549 thousand, and 420 riyals.

The continuous attacks on civilian infrastructure and sports facilities over nine years constitute war crimes, committed under the complicit silence and collusion of the international community.

Saudi Arabia and its allies have waged its war against Yemen since 2015, aiming to reinstate Riyadh-friendly former officials. The war and siege enforced by the US-Saudi-led coalition have resulted in hundreds of thousands of Yemeni deaths and pushed the country to the brink of famine, creating the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.