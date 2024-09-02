Ansarullah congratulates Palestinian resistance on heroic stand against aggression and commendable operations

Ansarullah’s Political Bureau congratulated the Palestinian resistance for the bravery of its heroes in confronting aggression and the blockade, as well as for carrying out significant and sacrificial operations.

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah expressed deep concern over the ongoing Israeli military escalation and aggression in the West Bank, including continuous raids and assaults on camps.

The bureau emphasized that the Israeli enemy has unleashed armed settlers to carry out killings and arson in Palestinian cities and villages. It noted that the military operation by the enemy in the West Bank, ongoing for the past four days, is the largest of its kind in nearly 20 years.

Additionally, the bureau praised the unity of the Palestinian resistance across its various factions, which are demonstrating advanced levels of integration and coordination.

They affirmed that Yemen and its Armed Forces remain committed to supporting the Palestinian people and standing by Gaza and the West Bank as long as the aggression and blockade persist.