Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 40,738

The health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that the death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip has risen to 40,738 while the number of injured reached 94, 154 since October 7 last year.

In its daily report, the ministry confirmed that the occupation forces committed three massacres during the past 24 hours, killing 47 Palestinians and injuring 94 others

The ministry noted that other victims are still under the rubble of destroyed buildings or lying on the roads and the ambulance crews could not reach them due to Israeli bombardment.