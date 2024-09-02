Hamas accuses Netanyahu of abandoning Israeli captives

The military wing of the Hamas resistance movement has released a video message addressing the families of the Israeli captives in Gaza.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said on Sunday the regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not care about the fate of the captives.

The video was released after the bodies of six Israeli captives were found in Gaza.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said the six captives were alive before the regime’s latest strikes and were supposed to be released in the first phase of a prisoner swap deal.

The group added that Israeli forces have already killed many prisoners “deliberately” and recovered their bodies.

The Al-Qassam then cited a press statement by Netanyahu regarding the captives in which he said he would choose the control of a southern Gaza corridor to return the captives.

The Al-Qassam told their families that Netanyahu had chosen the control of Philadelphia Corridor over the liberation of the captives.

Hamas blames Israel and US for deaths

Earlier in the day, Hamas blamed Israel and the United States as the main culprits for the death of six Israeli captives.

The movement said the responsibility for the death of the Israeli captives lies with the occupying regime, which continues its genocide in Gaza and evades a ceasefire agreement.

Hamas also held the US responsible for supporting Israel and being an accomplice in the war.

The resistance movement urged the US president to stop providing financial and military support to the Zionist regime and pressure it to stop the war.

Hamas added that some of the six captives had already been approved to be released in the event of a truce deal.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli military announced it had recovered the bodies of six captives from a tunnel in Gaza, sparking anger among Israelis against Netanyahu’s regime.

Many Israelis blame Netanyahu for failing to bring them back alive in a deal with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas to end the aggression.

Negotiations over such a deal have dragged on for several months.

Netanyahu has taken a tough line in Gaza ceasefire negotiations and repeatedly said that military pressure is needed to bring home the captives.

Source: Press TV