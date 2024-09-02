Reports of attack on ship in Red Sea

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported that a ship was attacked 70 nautical miles northwest of Salif, Yemen.

According to their post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday the ship’s captain reported it was hit by two unidentified projectiles, with damage currently being assessed. The captain also reported a third explosion near the ship. There were no casualties onboard, and the vessel is heading to its next port of call.

Yemeni Armed Forces have imposed a maritime blockade on Israeli shipping and a siege on Israeli ports in occupied Palestine in response to Israeli aggression and the ongoing war of extermination against the Palestinian people in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths and injuries of over 150,000 civilians in 11 months of conflict.