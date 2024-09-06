Revolution Leader: The nation needs to return to the character of the Prophet.. Yemen continues to support the Palestinian people and the response is coming

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the Leader of the Revolution, reaffirmed the Yemeni people’s profound commitment to the celebration of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday and their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Addressing the latest developments in the Occupation aggression on Gaza and regional affairs, al-Houthi emphasized that the Yemeni people’s enthusiastic observance of the Prophet’s birthday reflects their deep-rooted faith and adherence to Islamic principles.

He described the annual celebration as a significant educational and cultural opportunity that reinforces faith and moral values.

Al-Houthi expressed regret over criticisms of the Yemeni celebration of the Prophet’s birthday, clarifying that these events transcend mere festivities.

He emphasized that the occasion serves as a comprehensive framework for spiritual and social advancement, far beyond superficial displays of joy.

The Revolution leader also reaffirmed Yemen’s solidarity with the Palestinian people, highlighting that their support is a reflection of their enduring commitment to justice and resistance against oppression.

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi has called on the Yemeni people to participate in a major demonstration tomorrow, Friday, marking the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

He urged citizens to gather in squares and fields across the country, underscoring that the demonstration is a testament to their loyalty to the Prophet and their commitment to Islam and the Palestinian cause.

Al-Houthi emphasized that this massive turnout is not merely a political statement but a profound act of faith and dedication.

He highlighted the generational unity of the demonstrations, noting that they represent a collective commitment spanning four generations, driven by deep-seated values and passion.

He further praised the weekly mobilizations, describing them as an unparalleled display of public commitment, unmatched by any other nation globally.

He emphasized the significance of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, may peace and blessings be upon him and his family, in Yemen’s educational and cultural framework. He noted that this week’s speech integrates discussions on recent developments in the struggle against the Israeli enemy with preparations for the Prophet’s birthday celebrations.

Al-Houthi underscored the profound link between the Yemeni people’s faith-driven resistance and their commitment to emulating the Prophet. He affirmed that the annual observance of the Prophet’s birthday holds a special place in Yemeni society, reflecting a well-established global recognition of its importance.

Al-Houthi, the Leader of the Revolution, emphasized the pivotal role of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday celebrations in shaping national consciousness and bolstering the spirit of resistance. Speaking today, he detailed how preparations for this significant occasion involve a series of intellectual, educational, and mobilization activities that span several weeks.

Al-Houthi stressed that focusing on the Prophet’s birthday transforms it into a critical platform for raising awareness, deepening faith, and reinforcing the jihadi spirit. He noted that Yemen’s enthusiastic participation contrasts sharply with the perceived decline in values and morals in other nations.

He highlighted that the Yemeni people have made the Prophet’s birthday the most significant annual event, drawing millions in a global context unmatched by any other country. This celebration serves not only as a means to honor the Prophet but also as a vehicle for enhancing spiritual and moral development.

Al-Houthi also underscored the profound impact of the celebration on personal and collective responsibility, claiming that Yemenis have demonstrated remarkable growth in awareness and maturity compared to many other nations. He described the event as a vital connection to the teachings of the Prophet and the Holy Quran, portraying it as an essential educational and spiritual journey for the Muslim community.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the Leader of the Revolution, has called for a renewed national focus on the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad to guide and uplift the nation. In his address, he emphasized that strengthening the connection to the Prophet is crucial for revitalizing the nation’s role on the global stage and reclaiming its leadership position among nations.

Al-Houthi criticized the current decline in the nation’s engagement with the teachings of the Prophet, the divine message, and the Quran. He warned that this detachment has led to a diminished state of affairs and allowed malevolent forces, including certain Jewish groups and tyrannical regimes, to advance and corrupt global society.

He stressed that the concept of “Jihad against infidels and hypocrites” should be central to the celebrations of the Prophet’s birthday, especially in the context of ongoing American-Israeli aggression against the Muslim world. Al-Houthi argued that focusing on the Prophet’s jihad and his leadership in this sacred duty could significantly improve the current situation.

The Leader highlighted the dire circumstances facing Muslims in Gaza, where aggression and genocide have elicited reactions even from non-Muslim countries. He condemned the collusion of some regimes with the Israeli enemy, describing it as a disgraceful betrayal.

Al-Houthi expressed concern over the loss of the jihadi spirit among many Muslim governments and peoples, viewing this decline as a serious threat to the nation’s future. He emphasized that the lessons from the Prophet’s life and the Quran underscore the importance of maintaining the jihadi spirit and fulfilling sacred responsibilities, including enjoining good, forbidding wrong, and striving for justice.

He noted that the Quran condemns those who fail to engage in jihad and who dissuade others from it, labeling them as hypocrites and exposing their lack of true faith.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi sharply criticized the Arab world’s lack of response to the ongoing crisis in Palestine, urging a revival of the jihadi spirit and a return to the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

In his address, al-Houthi condemned those who avoid jihad and attempt to dissuade others from participating, labeling such individuals as hypocrites. He underscored that hypocrites often ally with infidels and work to undermine the Muslim community’s efforts through misinformation and intimidation.

He drew a comparison between the historical lack of excuses for abandoning jihad in Medina and the current situation where millions of Arabs fail to support Palestine.

Al-Houthi expressed deep regret over the Arab world’s passive response to the violence in Palestine, including killings, Quran desecration, mosque destruction, and mass starvation.

He criticized this indifference as a severe moral and faith crisis, which he believes undermines the nation’s connection with God and weakens its resolve.

He argued that the loss of the jihadi spirit has led to national humiliation and a loss of independence. He warned that without this spirit, the nation becomes vulnerable to external threats and internal decay, allowing enemies to exploit its weaknesses.

The Leader also highlighted the problematic behavior of certain regimes that appease enemies and offer concessions in return for protection, emphasizing that such actions are ultimately futile.

He denounced the role of Takfiri groups, accusing them of distorting the concept of jihad to further divide and weaken the nation.

Al-Houthi praised the resilience of the Palestinian fighters in Gaza, noting their steadfastness despite limited resources.

He asserted that their bravery and resistance reveal the true weakness and cowardice of the Israeli enemy.

He criticized the Arab regimes that have obstructed direct support to Gaza, lamenting their complicity with the Israeli enemy.

He criticized the Arab regimes that have obstructed direct support to Gaza, lamenting their complicity with the Israeli enemy.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Yemeni people to jihad and support for Palestine, despite the obstacles and pain they face.

Al-Houthi stressed that the Yemeni forces remain active in their military operations and are prepared to continue their efforts to support the Palestinian cause.

ِAl-Houthi reaffirmed the Yemeni people’s dedication to jihad for the sake of Allah, describing it as a profound blessing.

He emphasized the ongoing commitment to support those affected by recent events and highlighted the importance of preparing for and honoring the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

Al-Houthi urged the Yemeni people to engage actively in the celebrations of the Prophet’s birthday, emphasizing that this initiative should be driven by faith and sincere devotion.

He stressed the significance of organizing events and activities related to this occasion and underscored the need for both official and popular efforts to support those impacted by recent challenges.

In closing, the Leader of the Revolution made it clear that no compulsory financial collections should be associated with the celebrations.

He warned against any attempts at extortion by individuals seeking to exploit the occasion for personal gain or those who are disconnected from the true spirit of the Prophet’s birthday.