Millions Rally in Sana’a in the march of “Birth of the Prophet of Guidance, a Call to Support Gaza and al-Aqsa”

The capital Sana’a witnessed on Friday a massive turnout of millions for the march titled “Birth of the Prophet of Guidance, a Call to Support Gaza and al-Aqsa” this afternoon, showcasing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Participants waved Yemeni and Palestinian flags and carried banners and slogans celebrating the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad.

The rally emphasized the renewal of commitment to the Prophet’s teachings and the pursuit of justice for Palestine. The marchers underscored that this significant religious occasion serves as a rallying point to honor the Prophet’s legacy and to bolster support for al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian cause.

The event highlighted Yemen’s stance in backing Gaza and Palestine amidst what they describe as a brutal, ongoing conflict perpetuated by Zionist and American forces, with inadequate global and Arab responses.

The demonstrators voiced that the Prophet’s birthday is a critical moment for unifying the nation to tackle the challenges facing it and to critique the inaction of certain regimes.

Speeches and chants during the march called for a return to the Prophet’s example and the Holy Quran, emphasizing the need for continued support for the Palestinian struggle and a robust response to aggressions against them.

The statement issued at the march condemned the “genocide” in Gaza and called on the Arab and Islamic world to engage in jihad to support the oppressed Palestinian people.

The statement praised recent victories by Yemeni armed forces, underscoring a firm commitment to continue advocating for Palestine and defending Islamic values.

It urged the global Muslim community to rise in support of the Palestinian cause and to emulate the Prophet’s leadership in confronting oppression and striving for justice.