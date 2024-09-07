Sa’ada witnesses 26 mass marches entitled “The birth of the Prophet of Guidance… A Call to Support Gaza and Al-Aqsa”

Sa’ada Governorate witnessed on Friday 26 mass marches in the governorate center and districts under the slogan “The birth of the Prophet of Guidance… A call to support Gaza and Al-Aqsa.”

In the marches that took place in the Prophet’s Birthday Square in the governorate center, the square of the martyr leader in Khawlan Amer, the districts of Ghamr, Qataber, Al Salem, Munabbih, Shada, Kitaf, Al-Hashwa and Baqim, Aru and Jumaa Bani Bahar squares, Al-Ain and Al-Qahra in Al-Dhahir, Shaar, Al-Hijlah and Bani Sayyah in Razeh, Rabou Al-Hudood, the city of Jawi and Bani Abbad in Majz, and Dhuaib in Hidan, Hanba and Al-Thabet in the Qataber district, the participants stressed that the Yemeni people are linked to the Messenger of God in his jihad and support for the vulnerable.