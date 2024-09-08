Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza surges to 40,939 martyrs

The health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardments and shooting attacks, which started on October 7, climbed to 40,939 martyrs and the number of the wounded surged to 94616 people.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the Israeli occupation army committed two massacres in different areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, killing 61 civilians and injuring 162 others.

The ministry added that a large number of victims are still under the rubble of bombed buildings or lying on roads.