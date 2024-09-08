Palestinian Resistance Factions intensify operations against Israeli occupation forces in Gaza

Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip continued on Friday their resistance operations against the Israeli occupation forces penetrating various fronts of the region, inflicting further losses.

The Al-Quds Bridges, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, reported that their fighters had taken control of an Israeli reconnaissance drone while it was carrying out intelligence missions over the central Gaza area.

The military media of Saraya al-Quds also released footage documenting their bombardment of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, using mortar shells.

Meanwhile, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades targeted Israeli vehicle gatherings with mortar shells in eastern Rafah, southern Gaza.

The Martyr Omar al-Qasim Forces, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, shelled Israeli occupation forces advancing in the Al-Tannour neighborhood, east of Rafah, with mortar shells.

The Israeli army has acknowledged, in its latest report, the deaths of 340 officers and soldiers since the beginning of the ground battles in Gaza.

The total number of Israeli military casualties announced since the start of “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” on October 7th has reached 706.

The occupation enemy remains tight-lipped about its losses and imposes severe censorship, the resistance’s documentation and reports from Gaza confirm that the actual number of Israeli casualties, injuries, and material losses is significantly higher than what is officially reported.