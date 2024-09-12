Head National Delegation Head : Targeting of civilians and educational facilities by the US-British aggression is a dangerous escalation

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, condemned the US-British aggression targeting the Al-Jund area near Umm Al-Mu’minin Aisha School for Girls in Taiz Governorate with two raids, which led to the martyrdom of two students and the injury of nine students.

Abdulsalam said in a tweet via the “X” platform, “While we condemn the US-British aggression and the heinous crime, we affirm that targeting civilians and educational facilities is a dangerous escalation, which reflects the extent of the US-British frustration due to their failure to provide protection for Israeli navigation in the Red Sea.”

He reiterated that Yemen is committed to the decision to support Gaza, and will not back down from this principled and moral decision one iota.