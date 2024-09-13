130 Palestinian citizens killed, injured in 3 new massacres in Gaza Strip

Israeli enemy forces committed during the past 24 hours three new massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, which left 130 martyrs and wounded.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said, in its daily statistical report on Thursday, that the Gaza Strip’s hospitals received 34 martyrs and 96 wounded as a result of the enemy’s new massacres.

The Ministry of Health indicated that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.”

This brings the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip for the 342nd consecutive day to 41,118 martyrs, in addition to 95,125 people with varying injuries.