Revolution Leader calls Yemeni people to march in million-man march tomorrow

The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, stressed the importance of broad participation and a large popular presence tomorrow in the major events of the Prophet’s birthday.

The Leader of the Revolution said in a speech today, in line with the events of the Prophet’s birthday and the latest developments in the aggression on Gaza, “We head to Yemen of faith and wisdom, Yemen of jihad and conquests, Yemen of the supporters who stood by the Messenger of Allah, with an unprecedented million-man march and presence in support of the oppressed Palestinian people, and in confirmation of our people’s jihadist position and loyalty to their noble Messenger.”

He expressed hope that the attendance would be honorable and large, expressing our people’s love for the Messenger of Allah, as was the case in previous years.

He added, “You are worthy of such an honorable and great position, for you are people of loyalty, steadfastness and values.”

The Leader of the Revolution explained that over the past week and the week before, there was great interest in taking advantage of the occasion of the anniversary of the Prophet’s birthday in the preparatory activities that precede the major event.. indicating that this event embodies the values of benevolence and is one of the most important things that the Holy Quran focused on.

He pointed out that among the wide activities and interests that have emerged greatly in various cities and villages is the display of decorations, joy and good tidings on the anniversary of the birth of the Messenger of Allah, may Allah bless him and his family and grant them peace.

The Leader of the Revolution stated that most cities decorated with green decorations in a direct move by the people themselves and with their interaction and desire.

He explained that among the manifestations of joy and optimism that have many aspects as well as wide and diverse activities, one of the most important activities that were present in great numbers in the past days were the cultural events that talk about the biography of the Messenger of Allah.

He stated that this occasion is a great and generous school rich in lessons and morals that we are in dire need of.

He said, “The talk was prominent on the occasion about the struggle of the Messenger of Ally as an important aspect of his personality that the nation needs to benefit from in light of the many dangers and challenges it faces.

He stressed that establishing justice is a great and important principle in the message of Allah Almighty that is fought by the front of disbelief that is never in harmony with good morals.

He explained that the only way to deter, prevent and protect the nation is jihad in the way of Allah Almighty.

He mentioned that the Prophet’s jihad movement in the way of Allah was distinguished in terms of the high level of performance in carrying out the mission and performing the duty.

He said, “What Muslims have suffered and are suffering in many stages of history is the result of neglecting their sacred responsibilities in establishing justice on earth and in jihad in the way of Allah.

He pointed out the reality and shameful position of Muslims towards the daily genocide committed by the enemy against the Palestinian people.. indicating that the enemy continues to target the displaced in their cloth tents with deadly American bombs and in gatherings that it declares safe.

He said, “The enemy continues to target Islamic sanctities, most notably Al-Aqsa Mosque, where threats to target it continue, in addition to what is heard about a plan and conspiracy to build a Jewish synagogue.”

He pointed out that one of the declared and confirmed goals of the Jewish Zionists is to target and destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque, and this is something clear from their goals that they emphasize and seek to achieve.

The Leader of the Revolution explained that when crimes accumulate in the West Bank and elsewhere in light of the nation’s silence, the enemy will resort to more hostile steps.

He stated that the American has the same hostile approach against the nation and is ready to do anything against any other Arab country.

He said, “We highly appreciate the steadfastness of our Mujahideen brothers in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank despite the long period and we are about to complete a year of aggression.”

Al-Sayeed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi also stressed that if the Palestinian people and their mujahideen had received some of the Western support for the enemy, the reality of the battle would have been completely different.

He mentioned that the heroic jihadist operation of the Jordanian martyr Maher Dhiyab al-Jazi was an influential and disturbing operation for the Israeli enemy.

He stressed that the heroic operation of the martyr al-Jazi is evidence that there are still those among the Jordanian people who carry the sincere and loyal orientation to support Palestine.

He explained that the Lebanese front is always hot and the missile and shell barrages on the Israeli enemy do not stop every day.

The Leader of the Revolution stressed that one of the most striking things that testifies to the effectiveness of the Yemeni front is the American announcement of the return of the aircraft carrier “Roosevelt” from another direction.

He mentioned that more than 700 raids and naval bombardments did not help the American in limiting the military operations of the armed forces at sea or deterring or stopping them.

The Leader of the Revolution offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the American crime in Taiz, and to the Yemeni people who are making sacrifices and carrying the banner of jihad to support the Palestinian people.

He explained that the air defenses were able, with Allah’s help, during the past week to shoot down two American “MQ9” aircraft, bringing the number to a remarkable number.

He stressed that popular activities are continuing and everyone is ready for the major event commemorating the birth of the Messenger of Allah, may Allah bless him and his family and grant them peace, tomorrow.

At the end of his speech, the Leader of the Revolution called on all the Yemeni people to go out in a million- people in the capital, Sana’a, and the governorates to participate in the events of the birth of the Prophet in an unprecedented manner.