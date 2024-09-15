Several Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli airstrikes on different areas in Gaza

Several Palestinian civilians were killed and many others were injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting different areas across the Gaza Strip, as the aggression enters its 344th day.

Medical sources reported that the civil defense and ambulance crews recovered the bodies of ten people, including four children and three women as a result of the occupation fighter jets bombing the house of the Bustan family in the Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, three civilians were killed and others were injured when the occupation bombed a tent sheltering displaced people in the Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

One civilian from the Al-Omrani family was killed as a result of the occupation bombing the house of the Al-Omrani family on Al-Muntar Street east of the Shuja’iyya area in Gaza City for the second time, while others living in neighboring houses were injured.

The occupation warplanes bombed with one missile the house of the Al-Maqadma family in the Al-Faluja area in Jabalia camp north of Gaza, without causing any injuries among the citizens.

In the middle of the Strip, northwest of Nuseirat witnessed intensive shelling by occupation aircraft, while artillery shelling targeted northeast of Al-Bureij camp