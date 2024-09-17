Death toll of journalists from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 174
Palestinian journalist Muhammad Abu Shawqa and his father were killed in the Israeli occupation aircraft’s bombing of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Monday.
The government media office in Gaza announced in a statement on Tuesday that the death toll of journalism in the Gaza Strip had risen to 174 since the start of the Zionist aggression on the Strip, after the martyrdom of journalist Muhammad Abu Shawqa.