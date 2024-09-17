Head of Hamas politburo Yahya Sinwar sends letter to Sayyed Abdul-Malik

Head of Hamas politburo Yahya Sinwar stressed that the Resistance in Gaza is doling well, adding that the Israeli enemy’s claims are mere lies and come in the context of a psychological warfare.

In a letter to Head of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi, Sinwar said, “I reassure you that the Resistance is doing well, and Israeli enemy’s claims are mere lies and come in the context of a psychological warfare.”

Sinwar affirmed that the Palestinian Resistance has prepared itself for a long war of attrition in order to break the Israeli enemy politically after Operation Al-Aqsa Mosque overcome it militarily.

“Our combined efforts with you and our brothers in the valiant resistance in Lebanon as well as the Islamic resistance in Iraq will break this enemy and defeat it.”

Al-Sinwar maintained that the Yemeni missile fire at Tel Aviv refreshed the glow of Al-Aqsa Flood battle and sent a clear message to the enemy that the Zionist attempts to prevent the resistance fronts from supporting Gaza have gone in vain.

“The impact of the support fronts is becoming more effective and influential.”

The Israeli occupation army reported on Sunday that a ground-to-ground missile was fired from Yemen, targeting the center of occupied Palestine.