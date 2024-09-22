Sayyed Abdul-Malik: We have advanced military arsenal that many countries do not have

The Leader of Yemeni revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddin Al-Houthi delivered a speech today, Saturday, marking the tenth anniversary of the September 21 Revolution, in which he congratulated the Yemeni people on this historic achievement.

In his speech, Sayyid Abdul-Malik affirmed that the revolution stems from the will of the people, with its goals reflecting their hopes and aspirations without any external interference.

The leader explained that the achievements of the September 21 Revolution have resulted in extremely important outcomes, and that its effects and extensions will, God willing, fulfill all the hopes of our people.

He added, “For ten years, our noble people have preserved their achievements, facing challenges that continue to arise, and have accomplished significant progress despite the scale of these challenges.”

He pointed out that the hostile forces against the September 21 Revolution, led by the Americans and Israelis, are the biggest losers because they have lost their direct control over our country. The Americans are the primary victims of the September 21 Revolution, given their imperial ambitions for complete dominance over the nation and the exploitation of its resources.

He pointed that the September 21 Revolution posed a real threat to the Zionist entity, as it considered it more dangerous than Iranian nuclear threat.

He added, “Our noble people achieved a tremendous goal with the September 21 Revolution, which is freedom and independence.”

Rebuilding Military Capabilities

The leader emphasized that one of the key objectives of the September 21 Revolution is to rebuild state institutions based on the true identity of our people. The state has begun to develop military and security capabilities authentically for the service of the people, which have now reached a significant and clear level.

He noted that the major challenges faced by our noble people contributed to the development of these military capabilities.

He affirmed that Yemen possess an advanced military arsenal that many countries do not have, with our missile force being a key aspect of this effective and significant development. This missile capability serves as a strong military arm for our people in facing their enemies.

He stated, “Our country has achieved an advanced level in drone technology, naval force, and the formation and development of ground forces and their needs.”

He clarified that without building and developing military capabilities, any other form of construction would be unprotected.

He emphasized that if we had focused solely on economic development without military and security capabilities, the enemy could easily intervene and destroy everything.

He pointed out that the enemy’s main focus, under American supervision, has been to destroy service and economic facilities. Therefore, building military and security capabilities is essential to protect any gains and economic structures, and most importantly, to safeguard our country from occupation.

He affirmed that our noble people have acted to thwart the enemy and prevent their occupation of the entire country, successfully maintaining their strategic depth.

The leader stressed that any territory occupied by the enemy must ultimately be liberated, as the Americans sought to control military capabilities and restrict them to a level that poses no threat to their interests.

He explained that the Americans aimed to alter the military doctrine to serve their agenda, noting that the military formations created by the aggression coalition were primarily intended to enable the enemies to occupy and control the country.

Aggression Against the Country

The leader explained that the Americans, Israelis, and their allies have waged aggression against our noble people for all these past years.

He added that since the September 21 Revolution, this aggression has been comprehensive, with the aggressors committing heinous crimes and fully besieging our beloved people. The Americans attempted to regain control of our country through their proxies, who have borne the brunt of their malice against our people.

He emphasized that the aggressors have no agenda other than occupation, control, and the usurpation of our people’s freedom and independence.

He affirmed that the enemies have failed to regain control over our country, and our noble people have managed to preserve this achievement, even if minimally, in their strategic depth.

He insisted that the September 21 Revolution remains steadfast, regardless of the magnitude of conspiracies, wars, and targeting.

He further explained that all the actions taken by the enemies against the revolution have failed because the revolution is an achievement rooted in the hopes, goals, and aspirations of our people.

Freedom and Independence

The leader emphasized that the sacred goal of the blessed revolution is true freedom and genuine independence.

“Before the September 21 Revolution, the American ambassador in Sana’a held significant influence over various official institutions and was the primary decision-maker, dictating terms across all areas, ” he said.

“When the American ambassador lost control and fled the country, he left with the Marines stationed near the US embassy. After the September 21 Revolution, attempts were made to operate through exposed cells, gradually diminishing their covert influence.”

He clarified that those who have allied themselves with betrayal and the aggressor coalition do not possess the ability to make decisions or act on their own; they are entirely subservient to American demands. In stark contrast, our proud people, through the framework of the blessed revolution, experience genuine freedom and independence, making choices driven by their own will, faith, and sense of belonging. Our people refuse to be dictated to by anyone, whether American, Israeli, or their collaborators, and instead live in a state of dignity, independence, and honor.

The Faith Identity

The leader emphasized that one of the important goals of the blessed revolution is to preserve the faithful identity of our noble people.

He stated, “Our people are targeted; just as they are under threat in their freedom and independence, they are also under threat in their faith identity, which is crucial for safeguarding their freedom and independence.”

He explained that global Zionism, along with its affiliates, targets all Muslims and humanity in their innate ethical and moral identity. There is a systematic and organized assault by enemies through what is termed “soft war,” alongside hard power tactics, aiming to dilute the Yemeni people’s faith identity and their adherence to ethical values.

He stated that strengthening and preserving our faith identity has been crucial in resisting the hostile actions against our people by the enemies of Islam. A key aspect of this preservation is our dedication to the Holy Quran, which should guide all affairs in the nation.

He emphasized that the teachings of the Quran influence both official legislation and the attitudes of society.

Steadfast in Supporting Gaza

The leader affirmed that the revival of jihad among our people is one of the most significant aspects of our faith identity, reflecting a strong desire and widespread support within our noble community.

He clarified that Yemeni people’s stance is clear, strong, and unwavering support of the Palestinian people, despite all events, challenges, risks, and conspiracies.

He noted that, despite the horrific crimes and severe blockade imposed by the aggression coalition, our people have never wavered in their commitment to the central cause of supporting Palestine.

He emphasized that our people’s voice has been consistently present alongside the Palestinian struggle over the past years. When the Israeli aggression against Gaza occurred, our community rallied officially and publicly in a clear stance of jihad for the sake of God, with millions participating in demonstrations that took place almost weekly, except for rare occasions.

He stated, “Our people have not abandoned their position on Palestine for any reason, nor have they been swayed by economic or humanitarian pressures.”

He explained that the enemies have declared their war against our people in support of the Israeli aggressor, executing all they could, and continue to conspire for even more. However, our community has never retreated.

He highlighted that our people are not like those who passively watch the Palestinians while the Israeli enemy commits acts of genocide.

He added, “Our community’s clear stance in carrying the banner of jihad for the sake of God is one of the very important outcomes of the September 21 revolution.”

He asserted that had American control persisted over the country, normalization would have become the norm in the official stance due to ties with the Americans and Israelis.

National Partnership

The leader explained that one of the key goals of the September 21 Revolution is to establish national partnership and reinforce a unifying identity, while working to heal divisions and extinguish the flames of discord.

He emphasized that one of the primary objectives of the enemies is to tear apart the social fabric of our country and to sow division among the Yemeni people under various pretexts.

He added that another important aim of the September 21 Revolution is to pursue civilizational development based on Islamic and Quranic principles.

He affirmed the importance of local production and self-sufficiency as essential for the genuine renaissance of any country and as a necessity for national security in the face of blockades.

He clarified that we possess an Islamic concept of civilizational development that differs from the Western approach, which seeks to dominate nations, plunder their resources, and exploit them.

He noted that, amid targeting and blockades, the enemies aim to undermine any practical activities that could aid our people in their efforts toward construction and production.

He pointed out that there is a positive and significant agricultural trend, even if it remains limited in scope.

He confirmed that our country has achieved a surplus for export in several agricultural products, including fruits and vegetables, despite being under siege.

He also remarked that the country was on the brink of economic collapse, even before the blockade and external military aggression, as all resources were under the control of the then-authorities, which imposed economic hardships on the population without providing any justification.