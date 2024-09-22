Mohammed Al-Houthi: September 21 Revolution is a profound transformation in our society

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, affirmed that the glorious September 21 Revolution emerged from the depths of the suffering of the Yemeni people, serving as a beacon of hope that illuminated the path to freedom.

Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi noted that hearts and minds united around a common goal: to build a dignified, free, and independent Yemen.

In a post on his social media account “X,” Al-Houthi added, “Today, after a full decade, our noble people prove that this revolution is an ongoing journey of challenge and determination toward freedom and independence.”

He pointed out that this revolution continues to resonate in the hearts of the new generations who have joined the struggle.

Al-Houthi continued, “We celebrate today every achievement we have made and every step we have taken toward liberation from the shackles of foreign tutelage, collaboration, and corruption that sought to bind us.”

Addressing those who attempted to extinguish the September 21 Revolution, Al-Houthi stated, “Your attempts have failed. Our revolution is not merely a moment in time; it is a profound transformation in our society. It is a revolution of awareness, values, principles, ideals, freedom, and independence that has awakened our people and inspired them to fight for their rights, dignity, and freedom.”