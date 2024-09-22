Ansarullah condemns Israeli aggression Beirut’s southern suburbs

The Ansarullah Political Bureau strongly condemned the dangerous and criminal escalation by the Zionist enemy targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut, considering it an aggression against Lebanon and a blatant violation of its sovereignty.

In a statement issued Friday, Ansarullah’s Political Bureau affirmed that such crimes will not weaken the resolve of the Lebanese people and the Islamic resistance, emphasizing solidarity with Lebanon and its resistance, while offering condolences to its people for the fallen martyrs.

The statement also condemned the US stance, which has proven to be fully complicit in the crimes and terrorist acts targeting civilians in Lebanon.

Ansarullah’s Political Bureau reiterated that the reckless escalation will not prevent the Islamic resistance from continuing to support Gaza and champion the Palestinian cause, praising the Lebanese Islamic resistance for inflicting significant losses on the enemy at sensitive and strategic security and military sites.