Abdulsalam condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut

The head of the National Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, condemned the Israeli aggressive airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Mohammed Abdulsalam said, “We reaffirm Yemen’s support for Lebanon and its valiant Islamic resistance in confronting this unrestrained Israeli arrogance.”

Abdulsalam denounced the continued U.S. cover-up of the crimes of its terrorist entity at the expense of the security, safety, and stability of the region’s people.

He added that the new aggressive airstrike on the suburbs, following the bloody electronic massacre, obligates the region’s people to take responsibility.