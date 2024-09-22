Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza surges to 41,391, over 95,760 wounded

The death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 41,391 reported fatalities, with an additional 95,760 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children, Palestinian medical sources confirmed

According to the same sources, Israeli occupation forces committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 72 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 119 Palestinians and the injury of 209 others, according to medical reports.

the sources added that emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.