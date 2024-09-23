Hamas calls Zionist airstrike on primary school in Gaza “war crime with US support”

The Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” deemed the Israeli occupation’s bombing of Al-Zaytoun Primary School in Gaza City, resulting in 21 martyrs, a “war crime with American cover.”

Hamas stressed in a statement today, Saturday, that “the continuing and unprecedented crimes in modern history constitute a flagrant violation of all human values and international laws, insisting on the continuation of the brutal genocide in the Gaza Strip, with military and political cover provided by the American administration.”

The statement pointed out those Israeli crimes put the human conscience and the international system, with all its institutions, before a moral, humanitarian, and legal test to confront the encroachment of the Zionist occupation, stop its crimes, and hold its terrorist leaders accountable.

It called on Arab and Islamic peoples, the free and living forces of the nation, and all the free people of the world to unite and escalate the confrontation with this criminal enemy at all levels and by all means.

According to official data, since the beginning of the genocidal war on Gaza, the Israeli occupation has bombed 181 displacement and shelter centers, resulting in hundreds of martyrs and wounded.

By bombing Al-Falah School, the number of massacres committed by the occupation in schools housing displaced people increased to 17 massacres.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation, supported by the US, has waged a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip, resulting in over 136,000 martyrs and wounded, most of them women and children, with 10,000 missing persons, infrastructure destruction, and a deadly famine.