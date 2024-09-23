Large military parade held in Sana’a to celebrate 10th anniversary of September 21 Revolution

The Al-Sabeen Square in the capital Sana’a witnessed Saturday a popular military parade, showcasing the outcomes of the General Mobilization, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the glorious September 21 Revolution and in solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon.

After receiving permission to commence the parade, thousands of General Mobilization forces marched in battalions wearing traditional attire, passing in front of the platform while carrying the Holy Quran, their personal weapons, and Yemeni and Palestinian flags.

Graduates of the “Al-Aqsa Storm” military courses raised banners of freedom, and signs affirming the solidarity and full support of the Yemeni people for the steadfast Palestinian resistance. They chanted slogans in support of Al-Aqsa, Palestine, and the defense of sacred sites.

A statement from the General Mobilization forces confirmed their commitment to the path of jihad and loyalty to the martyrs, vowing to continue the fight for the “promised victory and sacred jihad” in support of the Palestinian people.

They sent a message to the Palestinian fighters defending the nation, expressing their hope to join them in the battle, and called on the people of the Arab world to break their silence.