Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 41,467

The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardments and shooting attacks, which started on October 7, climbed to 41,467 martyrs and the number of the wounded surged to 95,921 people.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the Israeli occupation army committed three massacres in different areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, killing 12 and injuring at least 43 civilians. The victims were transported to hospitals.

The ministry added that a large number of victims are still under the rubble of bombed buildings or lying on roads.