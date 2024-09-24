Ansarullah strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Lebanon

The Ansarullah Political Bureau, strongly condemned the ongoing bloodshed and massacres committed by the Zionist enemy against civilians in Lebanon.

“The war crimes and genocide, along with the dangerous escalation by the enemy’s army, cannot break the will of the resistance among the Lebanese people,” Ansarullah’s Political Bureau said in a statement on Monday.

“The “Israeli” enemy aggression will not deter Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance from continuing to support the Palestinian people and struggle for their rights. The “Israeli” enemy continues to violate Lebanon’s sovereignty and security with the backing and approval of the United State,” the statement read.

“Zionist arrogance reflects a true failure in human military confrontations”.

The statement affirmed that this arrogance confirms the success of Hezbollah’s recent strikes in penetrating deep into the entity, reaching sensitive targets in Haifa and beyond.

The statement renewed solidarity with Lebanon—its government, people, and resistance.

It also reaffirmed the readiness the Yemeni people and its Armed Forces to continue supporting Palestine, from the standpoint of the unity of fronts and as part of our religious and humanitarian responsibility.

In the statement, Ansarullah extended condolences to the families of the martyrs who have suffered great losses due to the Zionist violations, which are steeped in criminality and the shedding of blood.