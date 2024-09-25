Death toll from Zionist aggression on Gaza rose to 41,495 martyrs

Death toll of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip has risen to 41,495, most of them children and women, since the start of the Zionist aggression on October 7.

Palestinian medical sources said on Wednesday that the number of injuries has risen to 96,006 since the start of the aggression, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble.

They pointed out that the occupation forces committed four massacres against families in the Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of 28 citizens and the injury of 85 others, during the past 24 hours. They explained that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them