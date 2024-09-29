Yemeni forces hit “Ben Gurion” airport with ballistic missile strike

The Yemeni armed forces have launched a qualitative operation targeting Yaffa airport “Ben Gurion”, during the arrival of the criminal Benjamin Netanyahu.

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy in Gaza and Lebanon, The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation on Yaffa Airport, called “Ben-Gurion” by the “Israeli” entity, during the arrival of the criminal Benjamin Netanyahu,” Spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a statement on Saturday .

Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e explained that the operation was executed with a ballistic missile of the type Palestine-2 .

The Yemeni Armed Forces, along with all honorable and free people of the nation, continue to respond to the crimes of the “Israeli” enemy and will not hesitate to escalate in accordance with the requirements of the stage, participating in the defense of Gaza and Lebanon, according to Sare’e.

“These operations will not stop until the aggression on Gaza and Lebanon ceases,” the brigadier general stressed.