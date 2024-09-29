Death toll from Zionist aggression on Gaza rises to 41,586

The Health Ministry in Gaza said the death toll from the war of genocide in Gaza, which has been going on for almost a year, has risen to 41,586 martyrs, in addition to 96,210 wounded, since October 7, 2023.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry confirmed that the Israeli occupation army committed four massacres in different areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 48 hours, claiming the lives of at least 52 civilians and wounding 118 others while a large number of victims are still under the rubble of bombed buildings or lying on roads.

It noted that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews have been prevented by Israeli occupation forces from reaching them.