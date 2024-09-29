US-British aggression forces launch two strikes on Saada

The US and British aggression forces have on Friday carried out new attacks on Yemen’s northern province of Saada.

A security source reported that a drone belonging to the American-British enemy launched two strikes on the northern part of Saada city.

These attacks follow the Yemeni armed forces’ announcement of military operations targeting key military and strategic sites within the Zionist entity, specifically in Tel Aviv and Ashkelon, alongside extensive naval operations against three American destroyers in the Red Sea.

According to the observers, these aggressive attacks on Yemen by Washington and London are a desperate attempt to deter Yemen from supporting Palestine and Lebanon.