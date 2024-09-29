Abdulsalam condemns ongoing Zionist bombardment on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Mohammed Abdulsalam, the head of national delegation, condemned the Zionist on ongoing bombardment on the southern suburbs of Lebanon, describing them as a sign of the enemy’s growing frustration and failure in the face of steadfast resistance.

In a statement on Friday, Abdulsalam highlighted the resilience of the Lebanese resistance and its unwavering support for Gaza, which has left the enemy in a state of disappointment and despair.

“The hysteria of the bombardment on the southern suburbs reveals the extent of the enemy’s frustration and disappointment in the face of the resilience and steadfastness of the resistance in supporting Gaza,” Abdulsalam stated.

He expressed confidence that the enemy’s failures would only intensify, predicting an inevitable defeat. “We are certain that the enemy’s disappointment will grow, and they are destined for a decisive defeat that will place them on the path to demise, God willing,” he added.

Abdulsalam also expressed full solidarity with Lebanon, praising its people and resistance.

“All solidarity with our dear brother Lebanon, its honorable people, and its courageous resistance,” he affirmed, emphasizing the unity between the Lebanese resistance and the broader struggle in the region against foreign aggression