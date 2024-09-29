Ansarallah: Zionist aggression on Lebanon may lead to comprehensive, open war

The Political Bureau of Ansarallah said on Friday that “the dangerous development in the Zionist aggression on Lebanon opens the door to an open and comprehensive war, which will be nothing but disaster for the temporary entity and war criminals.”

The political bureau explained in a statement that targeting the southern suburb, which is crowded with civilians, “is unprecedented brutality and is neither new nor surprising from the Zionist gang.”

“The Zionist entity’s persistence in committing bloody crimes and escalation after escalation is taking place amidst great failure and conspiracy against the jihad and resistance movements,” the statement added.

The statement pointed out that the Israeli enemy would not have been able to continue in this manner without the unlimited Western and American support.

“The weapons used in the recent raids confirm once again that the United States of America is a full partner in the killing of civilians,” the statement said. “The aggression on Palestine and Lebanon is an obvious American war.”

The Political Bureau of Ansarallah renewed its solidarity with the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, expressing its confidence in Hezbollah and its political and military leadership.

The statement urged the Arab and Islamic peoples and the free people of the world to show more solidarity to stop the war and aggression against Lebanon and Palestine.