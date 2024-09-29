Yemeni forces strike two Zionist military targets in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon

The Yemeni armed forces carried out major military operations against vital military targets of Israeli occupation army in the occupied cities of Yaffa (Tel Aviv) and Ashkelon in Palestine.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation through which they targeted a military target linked to the Israeli enemy in the occupied Yaffa area (Tel Aviv) with a “Palestine 2” ballistic missile and targeted a vital target in the occupied “Ashkelon” area using “Yaffa” drone as well,” Spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a statement issued on Friday.

Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e confirmed that the two operations have successfully achieved their objectives.

The operations come in support of the oppression of the Palestinian people and in support and backing of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistances and within the fifth round, according to Sare’e.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces will carry out more military operations against the Israeli enemy in triumph for the blood of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and will not stop supportive military operations during the coming days until the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon stops,” the brigadier general stressed.