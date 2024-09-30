Sayyed Abdul-Malik vows to uphold resistance following martyrdom of Sayyed Nasrallah

The leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi expressed deep sorrow, grief, and pain over the martyrdom of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, calling it a profound loss for the Islamic nation.

In a heartfelt televised statement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik extended his condolences to Nasrallah’s family, Hezbollah, the Lebanese people, Iran’s Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Palestinian people, and freedom-loving individuals around the world. He emphasized that the loss of Sayyed Nasrallah was a great tragedy for the entire Islamic nation.

He hailed Sayyed Nasrallah as a remarkable and successful leader who embodied the values and ethics of Islam, standing tall with honor and dignity throughout his life. Despite the pain of his martyrdom, Sayyed Abdul-Malik affirmed that the path Sayyed Nasrallah championed will continue, and his legacy will live on through those who follow in his footsteps.

The leader highlighted the strength of Hezbollah, noting that its leadership, cadres, mujahideen, and supporters have carried the spirit of faith and the legacy of Imam Hussein in the jihad since its inception. He stressed that the assassination of resistance leaders by the Zionist enemy will not break the will of the resistance, but instead, it has only strengthened the resolve of the fighters.

Mentioning the assassination of the leader Ismail Haniah, “no matter the extent of the sacrifices, escalation is coming from the resistance axis,” he warned, underscoring that Israel’s ambitions will fail, and its inevitable downfall is assured by God’s promise.

He also reiterated that the fronts of support, the axis of jihad, and the banner of Islam will remain steadfast, endure, and rise, despite the efforts of the Israeli enemy.

In a final message, Sayyed Abdul-Malik pledged that the Palestinian and Lebanese people, along with the resistance fighters in Lebanon and Palestine, will not be abandoned. He assured the martyrs that their blood will not be shed in vain and reaffirmed his commitment to the cause.

