Abdulsalam: Sayyed Nasrallah’s martyrdom a catalyst for resistance

The head of national delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam extended profound condolences to Hezbollah and liberation movements worldwide over the great loss of the esteemed leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Abdulsalam stated in a statement “He achieved what he long desired after decades as a mujahid, rarely seen in history. Under his wise leadership, Israel and the arrogant powers suffered consecutive defeats. His sacred blood will be a curse that haunts the Zionist entity until its eradication.”

“Sayyed Nasrallah achieved what he long desired after decades as a mujahid, a rare figure in history. Under his wise leadership, Israel and the arrogant powers suffered consecutive defeats. His sacred blood will be a curse that haunts the Zionist entity until its eradication,” Abdulsalam said in a statement.

He added, “From being a remarkable leader of one of the world’s greatest liberation movements to becoming a leader among martyrs on the path to Al-Quds, this is the path of jihad. Allah honors His sincere servants with either victory or martyrdom, and both are forms of triumph.”

Abdulsalam emphasized that under Sayyed Nasrallah’s leadership, the nation only knew victories. He concluded his jihadist life with the ultimate victory—martyrdom.

He further noted that the sorrow over Nasrallah’s passing will not weaken his brothers; instead, it will empower them to continue the path of resistance and jihad until the final victory.