Zionist airstrikes target Hodeidah city, west of Yemen

Israeli occupation warplanes launched on Sunday evening a series of raids on the city of Hodeidah, in western of Yemen.

Israeli media reported that the Israeli air force hit the port of Hodeidah with seven missiles.

The Israeli enemy raids targeted the ports of Hodeida and Ras Issa and the Al-Hali and Ras Kutheeb electrical stations, according to security sources in Hodeidah province.

This is Israel’s second attack on Hodeidah, following the striking of oil tankers at the port on July 20.